Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall set as ‘Mrs Lowry & Son’

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A visitor to Sotheby's auction house views "A River Bank" (1947) (est. GB£1.500,000-2,500,000) by British artist LS LowrySotherby's 'Lowry: The AJ Thompson Collection' Auction, London, Britain - 21 Mar 2014The auction, entitled "Lowry: The AJ Thompson Collection", features works by Lowry assembled over a 30 year period by collector A.J. Thompson.
CREDIT: News Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth.

To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester and London. Production is by Geniuses Pictures in association with Moya Productions and IPG Media in Australia. International sales are being handled by Robbie Little for The Little Film Company.

Known for his unique depictions of the industrial North West of England, Lowry lived all of his life with an overbearing, bed-ridden and depressed mother. He spent his days as a rent collector, and his evenings at art classes, undeterred by his antagonistic mother criticism.

The screenplay is by Martyn Hesford (“Fantabulosa!”), adapted from his stage play of the same name. The producer is Debbie Gray (“Northern Soul,” “Maxine Peak as Hamlet,” “The More You Ignore Me”). Director of photography is Josep M. Civitediting by Chris Gill (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “28 Weeks Later”), with production design by Catrin Meredydd (“Black Mirror”). Costume design is by two-time Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The King’s Speech”).

Redgrave has credits including “Howard’s End” and “Atonement” and, more recently, “Foxcatcher” and “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.” Spall won the best actor award at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival for Mike Leigh’s “Mr. Turner.” Other credits include the “Harry Potter” film series, “The King’s Speech” and “The Damned United.”

More Film

  • A visitor to Sotheby's auction house

    Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall set as 'Mrs Lowry & Son'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

  • '1987: When the Day Comes' Review

    Film Review: '1987: When the Day Comes'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

  • 'Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game'

    Film Review: 'Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

  • John Malkovich Valley of the Gods

    John Malkovich Joins Ted Bundy Thriller 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

  • Proud Mary Taraji P Henson

    Film Review: 'Proud Mary'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

  • My Art Venice

    Film Review: 'My Art'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

  • 'Agnyaathavaasi' Review

    Film Review: 'Agnyaathavaasi'

    Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth. To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad