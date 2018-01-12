Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Spall set as ‘Mrs Lowry & Son’

Leading British actors, Timothy Spall and Vanessa Redgrave will head the cast of “Mrs Lowry & Son.” The film examines the relationship between early 20th century painter L.S. Lowry and his mother, Elizabeth.

To be directed by Adrain Noble, former head of the Royal Shakespeare Company, the film will shoot from mid-January in Greater Manchester and London. Production is by Geniuses Pictures in association with Moya Productions and IPG Media in Australia. International sales are being handled by Robbie Little for The Little Film Company.

Known for his unique depictions of the industrial North West of England, Lowry lived all of his life with an overbearing, bed-ridden and depressed mother. He spent his days as a rent collector, and his evenings at art classes, undeterred by his antagonistic mother criticism.

The screenplay is by Martyn Hesford (“Fantabulosa!”), adapted from his stage play of the same name. The producer is Debbie Gray (“Northern Soul,” “Maxine Peak as Hamlet,” “The More You Ignore Me”). Director of photography is Josep M. Civitediting by Chris Gill (“The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel,” “28 Weeks Later”), with production design by Catrin Meredydd (“Black Mirror”). Costume design is by two-time Academy Award winner Jenny Beavan (“Mad Max: Fury Road,” “The King’s Speech”).

Redgrave has credits including “Howard’s End” and “Atonement” and, more recently, “Foxcatcher” and “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.” Spall won the best actor award at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival for Mike Leigh’s “Mr. Turner.” Other credits include the “Harry Potter” film series, “The King’s Speech” and “The Damned United.”