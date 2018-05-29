Terry Gilliam’s ‘Don Quixote’ Scheduled for Fall Release in Italy Despite Dispute (EXCLUSIVE)

Following its contentious world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Terry Gilliam’s “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” has been set for a fall release in Italy by M2 Pictures despite an ongoing dispute over rights to the disaster-plagued film.

“Don Quixote,” which stars Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, and Stellan Skarsgård, screened earlier this month as the Cannes closer after a French court threw out a request by producer Paulo Branco to block the premiere. Branco contends that he maintains rights to the film as its onetime producer and that sales agent Kinology does not have the right to sell it.

Although “Don Quixote” was shown in Cannes on May 19 with a special on-screen disclaimer, the long-running dispute forced French distributor Ocean Films to shelve its plans to release the film theatrically in France the same day. Amazon has also pulled out as the film’s distributor in the U.S.

A French court ruling on the distribution of “Don Quixote” is expected June 15.

Reviews for the film have been mixed at best. Variety’s Peter Debruge called it “a lumbering, confused, and cacophonous mess.”

Branco says that commercial exploitation of the film cannot go ahead until the rights dispute is settled. In an email, he told Variety that he is “open to start negotiations.”

Italian distributor M2 Pictures directed inquiries to Kinology. Kinology has not responded to a request for comment.

Branco and his Alfama Films allege that he was wrongly cut out as a producer on “Don Quixote,” in breach of an agreement that awarded him rights to the film. After Branco and Gilliam signed that agreement in 2016, funding for the production failed to come through, which sent Gilliam in search of new backers.

That was just one of a laundry list of problems that have bedeviled “Don Quixote.” Since Gilliam conceived of the project 25 years ago, he had to halt or abandon production several times because of on-set accidents and financial woes.