Telemundo, Globo Partner on Spanish-language Reversion of Globo Original ‘Doomed’

Two Latin TV giants, Telemundo and Globo, are teaming to co-produce a Spanish-language reversion of Globo’s eight-hour original drama “Doomed” (“Amores robados”) targeting the U.S. Hispanic market.

Silvo de Abreu, director of Globo’s telenovela division, and George Moura, author of the Brazilian original, met with Telemundo on Wednesday to discuss details of the adaptation with its two writers.

Set to go into production in Colombia from mid-year, being shot in Spanish, but with some dialogues in English, the English-language

Authored by Moura, a co-screenwriter on Walter Salles’ Cannes competition player “Linha de passe,” aired by Globo in January 2014 and brought onto the international market a year later, “Doomed” made a major impact on Brazil, scoring a 38 million audience reach.

That may be due to a winning combination of one of Globo biggest stars, “Brazil Avenue” lead Caua Reymond, and a story line which adds classic telenovela beats – heated scenes of passion, forbidden love – to a genre-blending mix of romance, action and suspense and a singular setting: Brazil’s tastefully-shot North-East, once backlands, now a hub of rampantly modernizing large vineyards and agribusiness.

Related Berlin Globo Series Showcase Underscores Its Upscale Revolution Telemundo International Studios Unveils First Drama Series at NATPE

Reymond plays Leandro, a sommelier and serial ladies’ man, who falls head-over-heels in love with the spirited daughter of his lover and his boss. When his patron finds out, and Reymond disappears, leaving the audience to ask whether he has planned his escape or is the victim of a crime of passion.

The Telemundo-Globo co-production also represents a meeting of like-minded TV networks: Both have sought fiction forms beyond the traditional telenovela, Telemundo forging so-called Super Series such as ratings hit “El Señor de los Cielos,” Globo diversifying into limited series of 10-12 episodes or less. Bot have now driven into higher-end drama, Telemundo with Telemundo International Studios, Globo producing with movie companies such as o2 Filmes, Gullane and Conspiracao. Both also see content licensing outside the U.S. as significant growth areas.