Swedish Comedy ‘Solsidan’ Smashes Scandinavian Box Office

“Solsidan,” Felix Herngren and Måns Herngren’s comedy feature based on the TV series hit with the same name, has scored 1.2 million admissions across Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The film bowed in Scandinavia on Dec.1, and sold 1 million admissions in Sweden alone, as of Jan.15. Budgeted in the 3.5 million euros range, “Solsidan” has so far grossed more than $12.4 million at the box office in Sweden, surpassing even “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” to take the lead of the chart.

Produced by thriving Swedish banner FLX and co-produced by Jarowskij and TV4, “Solsidan” is on track to break the box office record set by the “Millennium” trilogy films and become one of the five highest-grossing Swedish films of the last 20 years.

A comedy boasting a darker edge than the series, the movie follows three couples through divorces, love, child longing and unusual parenting habits in Torekov, an idyllic town known as the Swedish Riviera.

FLX pointed out Herngren ranks as one of the only two directors (the other one being Lasse Åberg) to have directed two movies – the other being “The 100 Year-Old Man That Climbed Out of the Window” — which passed the one million admission mark in Sweden.

FLX’s slate includes Netflix’s first Swedish original series, “Quicksand” with “The Bridge” writer Camilla Ahlgren on board to pen the adaptation.