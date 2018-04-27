Strand Releasing Acquires North American Rights to ‘Daughter of Mine’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all North American rights to Laura Bispuri’s sophomore outing “Daughter of Mine,” which screened at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Daughter of Mine” world premiered in competition at the Berlin Film Festival where it earned a warm critical reception. Strand Releasing bought the film from The Match Factory.

Written by Francesca Manieri and Bispuri, “Daughter of Mine” is set in Sardinia and follows a young adopted girl who is happy with her adoptive family, and is torn when her birth mother arrives one day. The girl must choose between two women, one who has lovingly raised her and the other, a dissolute, free-spirited woman. The film stars critically-acclaimed Italian actresses Alba Rohrwacher and Valeria Golino in the lead roles.

“We’re thrilled to distribute this delicate and beautiful film. Laura really showcases the talents of two amazing actresses in this finely tuned piece,” said Strand Releasing’s Jon Gerrans, who negotiated the deal with Thania Dimitrakopoulou from The Match Factory. Strand Releasing is planning a release in the late summer or fall of this year.

Bispuri’s 2015 feature debut, “Sworn Virgin,” was also distributed in the U.S. by Strand Releasing.

“I’m extremely happy to collaborate with Strand Releasing again and proud to be part of such a prestigious line up,” said Bispuri. “We had a great welcoming at Tribeca and I look forward to sharing my journey into motherhood with an American audience,” added the filmmaker.

Dimitrakopolou, meanwhile, said that “New York audiences (had) embraced the film at its North American premiere at Tribeca Festival.” “We are confident that the film will have plenty more good moments with its release by Strand,” said Dimitrakopolou.

“Daughter of Mine” has also been sold to Germany (Real Fiction), France (UFO Distribution) and Benelux (Cinemien), among other territories. The film will likely be released in these territories over the summer.

Following its Berlin premiere, “Daughter of Mine” won the Jury Prize at Hong Kong Film Festival. The film was produced by Marta Donzelli, Gregorio Paonessa, Maurizio Totti, Alessandro Usai, Viola Fuegen, Michael Weber and Dan Wechsler.

Run by Gerrans and Marcus Hu, Strand Releasing’s current slate include Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama,” Ofir Graizer’s “The Cakemaker” and Laurent Cantet’s “The Workshop.”