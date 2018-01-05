Stephen Fry Steps Down as BAFTA Awards Host

Stephen Fry will not be in charge of events when the red carpet is rolled out for the BAFTA Film Awards next month, with the longtime host stepping aside. The nominations for this year’s EE BAFTA Film Awards are revealed next week, and the new emcee will be unveiled at the same time.

Fry has fronted the BAFTAs 12 times and said it was time to step aside. “The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and – occasionally – embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar. Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera. But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories,” he said.

The actor, writer, and presenter added: “What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.”

The BAFTAs take place at the Royal Albert Hall, on Sunday 18 Feb. The ceremony is broadcast live by pubcaster the BBC, on BBC One, with Cirque de Soleil performing at the event, as happened last year.

BAFTA chief executive Amanda Berry paid tribute to Fry. “On behalf of everyone at BAFTA, I would like to sincerely thank Stephen Fry for making each and every one of the Film Awards that he’s presented such memorable and joyous occasions. We will miss him tremendously,” she said.