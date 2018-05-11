Cannes: Sierra/Affinity Selling All Female ‘Red Snake’

promenade Cannes Croisette Cannes Placeholder
CREDIT: REUTERS/Newscom

Leading Hollywood-based sales and finance agency, Sierra/Affinity has begun international sales for action film “Red Snake,” at the Cannes Film Market. The film is directed by Caroline Fourest and features a predominantly female cast.

The cast includes Dilan Gwyn (“Beyond,” “Dracula Untold”), Cesar award winner Camelia Jordana (“Le Brio”), Cesar award nominee Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”), Esther Garrel (“Call Me By Your Name”), David di Donatello Award winner Maya Sansa (“Italian Romance”), Noush Skaugen (“The Conjouring 2”), Nanna Blondell (“Hassel”) and Mark Ryder (“Borgia”).

Inspired by true events, “Red Snake” follows the story of Zara, a young Yazidi woman who is kidnapped and held captive by a ruthless commander. When she finally escapes, she joins a powerful group of female warriors determined to fight back. Although they hail from different backgrounds, the women all share a troubled past that fuels their urge to accomplish the goal of bringing down ISIS (aka Islamic State).

Producers include Samuel Hadida via his Davis Films label, Leo Maidenberg and Jad Ben Ammar.
“Red Snake” is a European co-production with Hadida’s French distribution firm Metropolitan Film and the participation of France 2 Cinema and Eagle Pictures Italy. The film is currently in filming in Morocco.

