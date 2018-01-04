You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shia LaBeouf Starrer 'Borg/McEnroe' Leads Swedish Film Award Nominations

Borg/McEnroe TIFF
CREDIT: Courtesy of josef persson/TIFF

Janus Metz Pederson’s “Borg/McEnroe,” starring Shia LaBeouf and Sverrir Gudnason as tennis icons John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, leads this year’s Guldbagge Awards (Sweden’s equivalent to the Oscars) with 10 nominations.

“Borg/McEnroe,” which world premiered at Toronto and was released in the U.S. by Neon, is competing for major awards including best film, director, actor for Gudnason, as well as supporting actor for LaBeouf and Stellan Skarsgård. LaBeouf’s nom is perceived as a rare achievement for a non-Scandinavian actor.

Tarik Saleh’s political thriller “The Nile Hilton Incident” has been nominated for eight awards, including film, director, actor for Fares Fares, and supporting actor for Yasser Ali Maher. The film noir, set in the streets of Cairo in the days leading up to the 2011 revolution in Egypt, won Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize in the world cinema section.

The other strong contenders for the Guldbagge Awards are Jens Assur’s “Ravens,” about the troubled relationship between a hardworking farmer clinging to tradition and his son, and Amanda Kernell’s “Sámi Blood,” about a young reindeer-herding Sami girl who faces racism in the 1930s and decides to break free from her family and culture.

Both feature debuts, “Ravens” and “Sámi Blood” each earned seven nominations apiece. “Sámi Blood” played at Sundance in the Spotlight section. “Ravens” played at San Sebastian and Toronto.

Surprisingly, Ruben Ostlund’s “The Square,” which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last May, received only six Guldbagge nominations, including for best film, director and actor for Claes Bang. Since world-premiering at Cannes, “The Square” nabbed six European Film Awards and a nomination for the Golden Globes. It was also short-listed for the foreign-language Oscar category.

The Guldbagge Awards ceremony will take place Jan. 22 in Stockholm.

