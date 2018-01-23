Series Mania to Host Writers Campus for Up-and-Coming European Talent

France’s Series Mania, one of Europe’s most important TV events, will be launching a Series Mania Writers Campus at this year’s 9th edition. The week-long workshop is further evidence of growth for the festival, which has joined force with the city of Lille, a burgeoning culture hub in France’s Hauts-de-France, relocating from Paris’ Forum des Images in its Les Halles neighborhood.

20 up-and-coming TV writers from across Europe will be invited to share in intensive training at the program, which runs April 27 – May 4, concurrently with Series Mania, which bows out May 5. The alumni are chosen via a dedicated call for TV drama projects in development, and must have previously worked on at least one professional broadcast TV series.

Many of the participants will be chosen directly from classes at the Writers Campus’ partner schools: La Fémis and Le Conservatoire Européen d’écritures Audiovisuelle in France, Emerson College in the U.S., Serial Eyes in Germany, The London Film School, The Sam Spiegel Film School in Israel and Midpoint in the Czech Republic.

The Paris College of Art and Emerson College in the U.S. have partnered with Lorraine Sullivan for the event. Sullivan, who will act as head of studies, previously worked at Lionsgate and Canal Plus before creating London’s first TV series festival and founding one of Europe’s first courses in writing and producing for TV, a partnership between the Berlin, London and the Danish Film Schools.

Mentoring for the attendees will come from industry pros Martie Cook, a 25-year TV veteran who has written and produced on major U.S. series such as “Full House” and “Charles in Charge,” and Sarah Treem, co-creator and showrunner of Showtime’s’s Golden Globe winning “The Affair.”

“We believe it is important to train and support a new generation of European authors who are able to meet the growing demand of the industry,” Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, said of the new program.

She added: “As with Series Mania, we are always looking for new talent and the Writers Campus is the perfect opportunity for us to encourage creation and identify promising screenwriters.”