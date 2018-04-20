Selina Lo, Michelle Yeoh Join Cast of ‘Boss Level’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British-Chinese actress, Selina Lo and veteran Michelle Yeoh have joined the cast of “Boss Level.” The action thriller is currently shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, with Joe Carnahan directing.

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios recently acquired the film from Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films. It is set for a wide theatrical release in 2019.

Lo, who has both acting and action chops, joins in a major role opposite Frank Grillo (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Wolf Warrior II”). Grillo plays a special forces operative trapped in a time loop in which he dies every day. His quest is to find out who is responsible.

The cast already features several high-profile names Naomi Watts, Ken Jeong, and Mel Gibson in a variety of roles. Yeoh joins in a key supporting position.

The above the title role is a breakthrough for Lo, an actress and model who previously appeared in The Weinstein Company’s doomed production of “Shanghai,” Universal Pictures Home Entertainment’s “Scorpion King 3, as well as the BBC’s 3-part mini-series “One Child.” With a background in competitive martial arts, Lo also has recent credits that include Jesse V. Johnson’s “The Debt Collector” for Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, and Asian-set action picture “Triple Threat,” which is currently in post-production.

Yeoh, whose catalog of past roles includes “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon,” next appears in Color Force’s “Crazy Rich Asians” for Warner Bros., and big-budget Chinese fantasy “Nezha.”

“Boss Level” is financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis and is produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian, with Randall Emmett and George Furla. It is a co-production between Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films, Di Bonaventura Pictures, Carnahan and Grillo’s War Party, and Scott Free, whose Jules Daly is executive producer.