Saudi Arabia to Launch its First Film Industry Body at Cannes Film Festival

Saudi Arabia has set up its first national film industry entity that is expected to launch internationally at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

Announced by the kindgom’s General Culture Authority, the Saudi Film Council follows the lifting last December of a 35-year-old local ban on movie theaters and is part of social and economic reforms driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under the Vision 2030 banner.

The groundbreaking new film body is “the first of the five cultural industry sector organizations under the remit of the GCA to be launched in Saudi Arabia,” Saudi Film Council CEO Faisal Baltyuor said in an email interview.

In a statement the GCA CEO Ahmed Almaziad called the establishment of the Saudi Film Council and the appointment of Faisal Baltyuor as its CEO “a historic moment within our country’s cultural journey” that “will foster this important industry which plays a key role in overall economic growth and development.”

The GCA in February announced plans to pump $64 billion into the Saudi entertainment sector over the next decade. Chris Fenton, the former motion picture group president of global media and entertainment company DMG, is reportedly in advanced talks to help manage a $10 billion film fund being launched by the GCA.

According to several sources the SFC is planning to make a splash at Cannes with a large space at the Marché du Film.

“Building bridges with the global film industry is a fundamental component of the Saudi Film Council’s work,” said Baltyuor who declined to confirm their Cannes plans, but noted: “We’re looking at all the ways that we can achieve this and be involved in the dynamic international industry community.”

A bold experimental Saudi feature titled “Joud,” which draws on a pre-Islamic form of poetry called the “Qasida” and is the first film produced by The King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, has been submitted to the Cannes fest.

Baltyuor said the SFC’s overall purpose is to “build a dynamic film and content industry ecosystem” in Saudi Arabia. Areas of activity will include “talent development programs, a regulatory framework, production infrastructure, funding solutions, and initiatives to promote the Kingdom’s overall brand and culture.”

“Our goal is to build a vibrant, dynamic film industry that is truly sustainable,” said the SFC chief who noted: “Of course this will have its challenges.” “But Saudi Arabia has a huge pool of creative energy and talent, which makes us perfectly positioned to develop this sector.”

Baltyour said the new Saudi film body will not be involved in setting up a ratings system for films in Saudi which is “under the remit of a different government entity.”

Earlier this month Saudi Arabia officially began issuing licenses to operate cinemas in the kingdom following a rush to build multiplexes there by global exhibition chains such as AMC Entertainment, VUE International, and luxury movie chain iPic Entertainment.

Dubai-based VOX Cinemas, the leading exhibitor in the Middle East, on March 1 launched its first public Saudi screening in a Riyadh movie theatre playing satirical Saudi cartoon series “Masameer” and other Saudi content as part of a charity event to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

Saudi Arabia, with a population of more than 30 million — the majority of which under 25 — is considered the last untapped mass movie market in the Middle East.

Meanwhile in other moves underway to create a Saudi movie industry from scratch a deal is expected to be announced during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman current U.S. visit for Saudi’s Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia to acquire a between 5% and 10% stake in Endeavor, the holding company for Hollywood talent agency WME.