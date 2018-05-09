Russia’s Riki Teams With U.S.’s Baboon, 3 Beep on Animated Movie ‘My Friend Finnick’ (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Riki Group

Russia’s Riki Group, best known for TV series “Kikoriki,” has teamed with two New York companies, Baboon Animation, founded by DreamWorks alumnus Mike de Seve, and 3 Beep, on animated movie “My Friend Finnick.” De Seve’s credits include “Madagascar” and “Beavis and Butt-Head.”

Adventure comedy “My Friend Finnick” centers on 10-year-old American girl Kristen, who moves with her family to Scotland. Kristen discovers that her new home is occupied by a magical creature called a Finn, which is shy but mischievous. When Kristen goes missing the Finn sets out to rescue her, but in doing so he puts himself in jeopardy.

The movie, which is budgeted at $7 million, is in development, and is due to be released in 2020. It is being directed by Riki’s Denis Chernov, and written by Chernov, Tatyana Belova and 3 Beep’s Tim Werenko, whose credits include “Pokemon,” “The Winx Club” and “Snow Queen 3.”

The producers are Ilya Popov, Ivan Polyakov, Julia Osetinskaya and Diana Yurinova, Riki’s VP international business development and distribution. Yurinova is presenting the project to buyers at Cannes.

