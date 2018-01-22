Robin Sykes’ ‘In the Game’ Wins Prizes at Alpe d’Huez Comedy Film Festival

Robin Sykes’s “In The Game” (“La Finale”) won the Grand Prize and best actor award for Thierry Lhermitte at the 21st edition of Alpe d’Huez Comedy Film Festival.

“In The Game” follows a teenager (Rayanne Bensetti) who is forced by his parents to watch over his grand-father (Lhermitte) during the weekend and takes him on a road trip to Paris where he has planned on participating in a basketball finale.

Produced by 2425 Films and distributed in France by UGC Distribution, “In The Game” is being represented in international markets by Orange Studio which kicks off sales at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris.

The Jury prize was awarded to Philippe Mechelen and Julien Hervé’s “Le Doudou” which stars Kad Merad a father on a doomed mission find his daughter’s lost comforter across the Roissy airport near Paris. The film was produced by Eskwad and is being handled by Pathe which is distributing and handling international sales on the movie.

The Alpe d’Huez’s audience prize went to Eloise Lang’s “Larguees,” a comedy about two sisters who take their mother who’s just been dumped by their father for a much younger woman on a tropical vacation to help her get over her heartache. The film, which was produced by Estrella Productions, also earned Camille Cottin the best actress prize. Cottin is best-known for her role in “Call My Agent!, the popular French series.

“Larguees” was co-produced by Pathe which also distributes in France. WestEnd Films is handling international sales.

The festival’s jury was presided by Franck Dubosc and comprised Audrey Dana, Reem Kherici, Arnaud Ducret and Christophe Lambert.