Planeta Junior Toy-Based Series ‘Gormiti’ Goes to RAI for Italian Broadcast

In a key deal in a key territory, Italian public broadcaster RAI has acquired rights to the Planeta Junior-produced 3D-animated kids’ series “Gormiti,” based on one of Europe’s most popular lines of toys from Italy.

Produced by Planeta Junior and Barcelona-based Kotoc, with the former holding worldwide TV and licensing rights on the series, and is looking for international broadcasters for the show.

The Gormiti first came into being in 2005 as a collection of colorful and highly detailed toys manufactured by Giochi Preziosi, which will lead licensing on the series.

Since then, the figures have sold over 500 million units, for more than €1.5 billion ($1.85 million) in sales, in more than 50 countries. A new series of toys were announced in February, which correspond with the series, and will be released in Italy and Spain before Christmas 2018, with an aim to release to the rest of the world in 2019.

The animation in the series is equally bright and colorful, with polished edges and top-notch voice acting that Planeta hopes will hook young fans of the toys straight away.

The series “Gormiti” follows four boys, each representing a different elemental tribe of their homeland Gorm, and Ao-ki, a Light Girl, who leads and trains them. With her help, the boys must learn to master their elemental bracers, which when used properly summon legendary heroes and gods of the corresponding elements to fight on their behalf. Standing in their way is Voidus, leader of the evil Darkans who are looking to escape their shadowy world of Darkor and conquer Gorm.

The first 26 out of 52 total 11-minute episodes will broadcast in Italy in 2018, with the second batch released in 2019. Attendees at this week’s Mip TV can catch the first 14 episodes at the Planeta Junior booth.

“Gormiti” marks a milestone production for Planeta Junior in terms of its international ambitions, said Planeta Junior managing director Ignacio Segura.

“We want to be global,” he explained. “We believe the series has that potential with its mix of comedy and action.”

For Planeta, this move towards ownership of their content is important, and a trend they plan to replicate. Segura commented: “’Gormiti’ starts a phase at Planeta Junior in which we already have worldwide rights and we can exploit a series worldwide.”