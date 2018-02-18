Polish Film Institute Celebrates Berlin Festival Films at Academie Lounge

The Polish Film Institute celebrated the inclusion of several Polish films in the Berlin Film Festival at Berlin’s Academie Lounge Friday. Welcoming guests at the Polish Party, where Variety was a partner, were Malgorzata Szczepkowska-Kalemba (above center), head of international relations at the PFI, and Radoslaw Smigulski, the organization’s general director (right). Among the guests were Nikolaj Nikitin (left), the Berlinale’s delegate for Central and Eastern Europe.

The Polish films in the festival include two competition films, Malgorzata Szumowska’s “Mug” and Aleksey German Jr.’s “Dovlatov,” a co-production with Russia and Serbia. Paulina Ziolkowska’s animated film “Bless You!” is among the 16 shorts in the Generation 14plus section, and Jagoda Szelc’s debut, “Tower. A Bright Day,” screens in the Forum section.

The PFI co-financed German-Polish co-production “Whatever Happens Next,” directed by Julian Poerksen, which plays in Perspective Deutsches Kino. The Panorama section features Ukrainian-Polish-Macedonian co-production “When the Trees Fall,” by debuting director and screenwriter Marysia Nikitiuk.

Up-and-coming Polish director Marta Prus is one of Variety magazine’s Ten Europeans to Watch, who were presented to the industry at the Medienboard Reception on Saturday. Berlinale Talents, the program for young filmmakers, includes four people from Poland: production designer Malgorzata Karpiuk, distributor Weronika Adamowska, producer Marta Lewandowska, and director and screenwriter Michal Szczesniak.

Among the filmmaking talent at the Polish Party were “Mug” director Malgorzata Szumowska and star Mateusz Kosciukiewicz, “Tower. A Bright Day” director Jagoda Szelc, and Marysia Nikitiuk, the director of “When the Trees Fall.” Other guests included Tribeca Film Festival artistic director Frederic Boyer, Locarno Film Festival artistic director Carlo Chatrian, and Polish producer Ewa Puszczynska, who won an Oscar with “Ida.”

Polish Animation Producers Association (from left): Lukasz Kacprowicz, Ewelina Gordziejuk, Robert Jaszczurowski, Anna Mroczek, Justyna Rucinska, Wojtek Leszczynski (Photo: Polish Film Institute)