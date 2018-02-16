Phedon Papamichael, Oscar-Nominated Cinematographer, to Direct Comedy ‘Good Company’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-nominated cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, a regular collaborator with Alexander Payne, is to direct comedy “Good Company.” “Mudbound” producer Carl Effenson and Levan Koguashvili, director-producer of “Blind Dates,” are attached to produce, alongside Papamichael, Sergi Nakaidze and Irakli Rodonaya.

The film, whose tone Papamichael compares to Payne’s “Sideways” or Jim Jarmusch’s “Stranger Than Paradise,” centers on man from the Republic of Georgia who has business trouble, and a Greek man who suspects his wife of cheating. They meet at an Istanbul hotel and end up traveling across Turkey to Tbilisi in Georgia, and have a series of misadventures along the way.

The film, which will be co-produced by Sven Dagones, is being readied to shoot over 36 days on location in Georgia and Turkey, with production likely to kick off in the fall. The script is co-written by Papamichael and Dagones.

In a statement, Papamichael described the film as “a poignant black comedy about loneliness, love and obsessions: How one gets caught in a state of mind, where you believe something is of great value or importance, but the reality is that happiness can lie hidden very close and reachable.”

Papamichael was nominated for a cinematography Oscar for Payne’s “Nebraska.” His credits also include Payne’s “Sideways” and “Downsizing,” and James Mangold’s “Walk the Line.” He has just finishing shooting Koguashvili’s comedy drama “Brighton 4” in Georgia and New York, and is set to shoot Mangold’s untitled Ford vs. Ferrari project next.