Penelope Cruz to Receive Honorary Cesar Award

Penelope Cruz Layover
CREDIT: Javier Ortega Ponce/ DYDPPA/REX/Shutterstock

Penelope Cruz will receive an honorary prize from France’s Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema during the 43nd Cesar Awards ceremony, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, on March 2 in Paris.

Penelope Cruz has the talent to shine in international productions as much as in (smaller) films, wether (she’s working) for Ridley Scott, Rob Marshall, Kenneth Branagh, Sergio Castellitto, Fernando Trueba or Asghar Farhadi with whom she has just wrapped “Everybody Knows” (“Todos Lo Saven”) which will come out in May,” said Alain Terzian, the president of the Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema.

In the statement announcing Cruz’s honorary Cesar, Terzian discusses the actress’s relationship with Alejandro Amenábar and especially Pedro Almodóvar with whom she did five films: “live Flesh,” “All About My Mother,” “I’m So Excited!” and “Volver,” which earned her a best actress prize at Cannes in 2006 and an Oscar nomination.

Cruz eventually won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in Woody Allen’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” in 2008. She also won a BAFTA award for her role in Allen’s film.

The Spanish actress follows a string of American stars who have been honored at France’s Cesar Awards. Past recipients include George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep and Sean Penn.

Cruz stars opposite Javier Bardem and Ricardo Darin in “Everybody Knows,” the Spanish-language thriller directed by Oscar-winning Iranian filmmaker Farhadi (“The Salesman,””A Separation”).

Cesar nominations will be unveiled on Jan.31 in Paris.

