Pedro Almodovar, Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz Team for ‘Dolor y Gloria’

MADRID — Pedro Almodovar will team with Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz – the latter in a secondary role – for his next film as a director, which is entitled “Dolor y Gloria” and set to shoot from the first half of July.

“Dolor y Gloria” is set up at El Deseo, the Madrid-based production house created by Pedro and brother Agustín Almodóvar to produce “The Law of Desire” in 1987.

Described by Almodovar as a film with male protagonists – in contrast to “Julieta” – “Dolor y Gloria” (literally “Pain and Glory”) stars Antonio Banderas and Asier Etxeandía (“Velvet”).

Penelope Cruz and Julieta Serrano – “two actresses I adore” Almodovar said Tuesday in a press statement – will play secondary roles.

“Dolor y Gloria” turns on “creation, both cinematographic and theatrical, and the difficulty of separating creation from one’s own life,” said Almodovar.

His description of the movie’s narrative detail will spark an inevitable question as to how much of the film is inspired by his own life, and if, in any way, the film could mark Almodóvar’s goodbye to filmmaking.

“Dolor y Gloria” narrates, “a series of meetings, some physical, others remembered decades later, of a film director now in his twilight years,” Almodovar stated.

The film will detail, he went on: “The first loves, the second loves, the mother, mortality,, an actor with whom the director worked, the ‘60s, the ‘80s, current times, and the emptiness, a sense of incommensurable emptiness caused by the inability to go on making films.”

Almodovar’s twenty-first feature in a career which stretches back to the 1970s, “Dolor y Gloria” will go into production in the first half of July.