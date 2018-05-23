Paramount Pictures Commits to First Local Movie in Argentina: ‘Re Loca’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Deal sees Viacom driving into content in South America, striking synergies between two of its units, Paramount and Argentine broadcaster Telefe

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy: Axel Kuschevatzky

In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina.

“Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding it to Viacom International Media Networks Americas.

Like VIMN America’s acquisition of a controlling stake in  Brazil’s Porta Dos Fundos, one of the country’s hippest comedy creators with a huge online following, Viacom’s purchase of Telefe was designed to drive up its Spanish-language content ownership. “Re Loca” is one movie example of how that strategy can now play out, leveraging and twinning Viacom assets.

Produced by Telefe, along with Sebastián Aloi’s Buenos Aires production house Aeroplano, “Re Loca” stars Natalia Oreiro (“Gilda,” “The German Doctor”) as Pilar, a downtrodden copywriter at an ad agency who seethes with frustration at daily social pressures until an unexpected force allows her to speak her own mind. That has extreme results and unanticipated, though hilarious, collateral damage, according to a film synopsis.

Related

If the film is near to Nicolás López’s Chilean smash hit, “Sin Filtro,” which inspires “Re Loca,” Pilar’s outspokenness also forms part of a belated coming of age which allows her not only to say what she thinks but recognize her true emotions.

“Re Loca” marks the feature film debut of Martino Zaidelis, winner of a Martin Fierro Award for best director for the acclaimed TV series “The Man Of Your Dreams.” It is scheduled for release on July 5.

Key cast takes in actor, singer and Latin Grammy winner Diego Torres (“Legends”), Gimena Accardi (“Dad For A Day”), Fernán Miras (“Wild Tango”), Hugo Arana (“The Official Story”), and Pilar Gamboa (“The Days Without Mom”).

Written by Andres Aloi and Zaidelis from López’s original script “Re Loca” is produced by Sebastián Aloi and Telefe head of film development and production Axel Kuschevatzky.

CREDIT: Courtesy: Axel Kuschevatzky

Producing, Telefe can share risk with Aeroplano, bring crucial marketing muscle to the table for “Re Loca’s” Argentina’s release, and  provide an expertise built up over a decade of co-producing some of Argentina’s emblematic crossover hits. These include Juan José Campanella’s Academy Award winning “The Secret in Their Eyes” and Damián Szifron’s Cannes competition contender “Wild Tales.”

Released by Sony Pictures Classics, “The Secret in Their Eyes” earned $3.1million in the U.S. and was the biggest release of any film of any nationality in Argentina in 2009, earning $9.25 million. Produced by Argentina’s K & S and the Pedro and Almodovar’s El Deseo in Spain, “Wild Tales” proved Argentina’s No. 1 box office hit in 2014, its $11.8 million box office take off a Warner Bros. release just besting Disney’s “Frozen.” Such high, chart topping grosses are naturally attractive to Hollywood studios.

“Wild Tales” also went on to become one of the world’s biggest international foreign-language earners over 2014-15, grossing $23.9 million outside Argentina.

Founded in 1999, Aeroplano produced Szifron’s acclaimed debut, 2003’s “The Bottom of the Sea,” and Nicolas Goldbart’s 2011 “Phase 7,” a pioneering auteur genre movie for Argentina. Opening offices in 2009 in Hollywood with Roy Lee (“The Departed,” “It”), Aeroplano went on to produce independently The Duffer brothers’ first feature “Hidden” for Warner Bros., before they went on to create “Stranger Things.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for

    Why 'Westworld' May Be Too Complex for Its Own Good

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Paramount Pictures Commits to ‘Re Loca’

    Paramount Pictures Commits to First Local Movie in Argentina: ‘Re Loca’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

  • Lucian Pintilie Inspired Romanian New Wave,

    Lucian Pintilie Inspired Romanian New Wave, Local Filmmakers Say

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

  • PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT  In the

    Anna Paquin's ‘The Parting Glass,’ ‘Incredibles 2’ Make Edinburgh Fest Lineup

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

  • Barry Levinson to Be Feted at

    Barry Levinson to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

  • Spanish Film Director Alejandro Amenabar Poses

    Movistar + Moves Into Original Film With Alejandro Amenábar's Next Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

  • 'The Pluto Moment' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'The Pluto Moment'

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

  • 'Carmen and Lola' Review: By-the-Numbers Roma

    Cannes Film Review: 'Carmen and Lola'

    In a historic move, Paramount Pictures has acquired all Latin American distribution rights to Argentine women’s empowerment comedy “Re Loca,” marking the Hollywood studio’s first local movie in Argentina. “Re Loca” also represents the first project partnering Paramount and Argentina’s Telefe, both units of Viacom since Viacom bought broadcast network Telefe in November 2016, adding […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad