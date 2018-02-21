Paolo Virzi’s ‘Notti Magiche’ Lures EFM Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

Bac Films has inked more deals for Paolo Virzi’s Rome-set “Notti Magiche” at the European Film Market.

The project, which mixes film noir and satirical comedy, was acquired for Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Spain (Caramel), Scandinavia (Scanbox) and the former Yugoslavia countries (MegaCom). Bac is currently negotiating more deals.

The film explores the golden age of Italian cinema in Rome through the tale of three promising screenwriters who turn out to be the main suspects for the murder of a famous producer. Although the film takes place in the 1990s, the three writers reminisce about the splendors and miseries of Italian cinema’s golden age after they are taken in by the police for questioning.

“Notti Magiche” marks Virzi’s return to Italian cinema after his English-language debut, “The Leisure Seeker,” with Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren. The movie made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival last year, and Mirren earned a a Golden Glove nomination for best performance by a lead actress — comedy or musical. Sony Pictures Classics will release the film in the U.S. on March 9.

Showing the first stills of the film at the EFM, Bac Films previously pre-sold “Notti Magiche” to China (Time Vision), Brazil (Imovision), Poland (Against Gravity), Greece (Strada Films) and Israel (Lev Films).

While in Berlin, Bac Films also sold its French political comedy, Mathieu Sapin’s “We Need Your Vote,” to Spain (Alpha), and its animated feature, Denis Do’s “Funan,” to the Middle East (Falcon) and Spain (Alpha).

