Paolo Moretti to Helm Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight Starting in 2019

Paolo Moretti is set to replace Edouard Waintrop at the helm of Directors’ Fortnight, the section that runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival, starting in 2019.

Moretti will join Directors’ Fortnight for its 50th edition from the Roche-sur-Yon Festival, where he has been artistic director since 2014. The 42-year-old Italian executive previously worked for many European film festivals and institutions, including the Pompidou Centre in Paris, the Filmoteca Española in Madrid, the Leeds International Film Festival in Britain, the Portuguese Film Library in Lisbon and One World in Prague.

He also served as co-deputy director and programming advisor of the Venice Film Festival, including the Orizzonti section, from 2008 to 2011. He was programming advisor of the Rome Film Festival the following two years.

Moretti was appointed by the French Society of Directors (SRF), which is headed by Celine Sciamma (“Girlhood”), Yann Gonzalez (“You and the Night”) and Rebecca Zlotowski (“Planetarium”).

“The SRF gives all its trust to [Moretti] to write this new page of Directors’ Fortnight and Cannes Film Festival’s history,” the guild said.

Both Sciamma and Zlotowski are among the 300 artists and executives who are backing the “5050 Pour 2020” campaign, which aims at reaching gender parity by 2020 and promoting equality and diversity. Many French industry players expected the SRF to take the opportunity to appoint the first female head of Directors’ Fortnight.

Waintrop, who is currently preparing the lineup for his seventh and last Directors’ Fortnight edition, showcased films from talented emerging directors such as Deniz Erguven (“Mustang”), Damien Chazelle (“Whiplash”), Chloé Zhao (“The Rider”), Houda Benyamina (“Divines”), Pablo Larraín (“Neruda”) and Clio Barnard (“The Selfish Giant”). Waintrop also selected films by veteran directors such as Arnaud Desplechin (“My Golden Years”), Marco Bellocchio (“Sweet Dreams”) and Bruno Dumont (“Li’l Quinquin”).