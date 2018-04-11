Watch Exclusive International Trailer to Pablo Trapero’s ‘La Quietud’

CANNES — A first international trailer of Pablo Trapero’s “La Quietud,” his awaited follow-up to Venice best director winner “The Clan.”

Starring Martina Gusmán (“Lion’s Den”) and Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”), “La Quietud” marks a change of register for Trapero, an intense drama with thriller elements set in Argentina’s upper-class in a country whose dark past still weighs upon the present.

A study of the relationship dynamics between two sisters, “La Quietud” kicks off as one, Eugenia (Bejo) returns from Paris after return from Paris to the family’s rural estate, La Quietud, after the father is hospitalized following a stroke.

There she reunites with her younger sister, Mia, (Gusmán) and their mother, whom she hasn’t seen in 15 years. Despite a love-hate relationship, the sisters discover more in common than they might have thought.

But “La Quietud” is set against a none too distant past of the Argentine bloody military dictatorship’s rampant expropriation of murdered detainees’ real estate.

Trapero has told Variety that the film’s central theme is two sisters’ necessity of closure on the past” and “how the parents’ past and the shadowy history of Argentina related to the years of dictatorship, which was a big real-estate business, end up affecting the women in the present.”

Shot in rich colors, set on the family estate, the trailer suggests a parallel between the covert personal relationships of the family members and the veiled truth about how it came to own La Quietud in the first place. “How many secrets can on family hide?” the trailer asks. Trapero’s answer would seem to be: A lot, and it would be healthier, to move forward, if many were brought out into the open.

Key cast also features Edgar Ramírez (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”); Graciela Borges (“Chronicle of a Lady,” “The Swamp”), one of Argentina’s grand dames, and Joaquín Furriel (“The Bronze Garden”).

“La Quietud” is produced by Trapero and Gusman’s Matanza Cine, Viacom-owned Argentine broadcast network Telefe and Sony Pictures International Productions. Sony Pictures Releasing International has acquired all distribution rights in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and the U.S., as well as television rights in Latin America. Wild Bunch handles international sales on the film.