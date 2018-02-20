Oscar-Nominated ‘On Body and Soul’ Set for Nationwide Release in China (EXCLUSIVE)

“On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi’s Oscar-nominated Hungarian drama represented in international markets by Films Boutique, is set for a nationwide theatrical release in China through the National Arthouse Cinemas Alliance, a recently-launched theatrical circuit.

One of the five films competing for a foreign-language Oscar, “On Body and Soul” was acquired a few months ago by Beijing-based China Film Archive (CFA), the country’s national film archive and co-programmer of the Beijing film festival.

Although the China Film Archive launched the distribution of foreign and local arthouse titles through National Arthouse Cinemas Alliance in Oct. 2016, “On Body and Soul” will mark the first foreign film licensed by China Film Archive and the first European feature film to be screened through the National Arthouse Cinemas Alliance.

The theatrical roll out of “On Body and Soul” is planned for the second semester of 2018. Other non-Chinese films on China Film Archive’s slate on upcoming releases include “Manchester by the Sea” and “Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“On Body and Soul” was first screened in China at the 2017 Beijing Film Festival. “It was a beautiful feeling after meeting the audience, of being fully and completely understood, that our film found the way to the heart of so many people directly and without any difficulties. I felt immediately at home,” said director Ildiko Enyedi. “I cannot say what a great privilege it is for me, for us, that is getting this wonderful, nationwide theatrical release in China,” added Enyedi.

Films Boutique has sold “On Body and Soul” worldwide to over 80 territories. Netflix releases the film in North America.

“On Body and Soul” is produced by Inforg – M&M Film production, with the support of the Hungarian Film Fund. Producers are Mónika Mécs, András Muhi and Ernő Mesterházy.

Berlin-based Films Boutique has been thriving with critically-acclaimed movies such as Houda Benyamina’s “Divines”, which won the Camera d’Or in Cannes; Lav Diaz’s “The Woman Who Left”, Golden Lion in Venice, Ciro Gerra’s “Embrace of the Serpent”, which won Directors’ Fortnight and earned an Oscar nomination for best foreign-language film.