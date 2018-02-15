Orange Studio Sports Gitai’s ‘Tramway,’ Skrein Starrer ‘Tijuana,’ Lacheau’s ‘City Hunter’ on Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Orange Studio, the newly launched international sales division of France’s leading telco operator Orange, is hitting Berlin’s European Film Market with an eclectic lineup ranging from Amos Gitai’s “Tramway in Jerusalem” to Jean-Charles Hue’s “Tijuana Bible” with Ed Skrein (pictured) and Philippe Lacheau’s big-budget comedy “City Hunter.”

Orange Studio has also just boarded the sequel of Philippe de Chauveron’s “Serial (Bad) Weddings,” the French comedy blockbuster that was budgeted under $20 million and grossed over $148.5 million worldwide in 2014. The comedy follows an upper-class Catholic couple from a French province who are dismayed because their three daughters have married men of different faiths. The new film is being produced by Les Films du 24 and UGC Images.

“Tramway to Jerusalem” is a drama-comedy starring Mathieu Amalric and Noa Pippo Delbono (“I Am Love”). Now in post, the film takes place on a tramway that connects several of the city’s neighborhoods, from East to West, bringing together a mosaic of people from different religious and ethnic backgrounds.

Andrei Kamarowsky, who heads up Orange Studio’s international sales division with Emilie Serres, said, “‘Tramway to Jerusalem’ could be Gitai’s most light-hearted film even if it raises some serious issues.”

Related Berlinale: Filmax Boards Manhunt Thriller 'The Silent War' (EXCLUSIVE) Berlinale Tackles #MeToo Debate, Accused of Sexual Violence Hypocrisy

“Tramway to Jerusalem’s” key crew includes cinematographer Eric Gautier (“Into the Wild,””The Motorcycle Diaries”) and music composer Louis Sclavis (“Kadosh”).

“Tijuana Bible,” currently in pre-production will star Skrein as an American soldier who’s just returned from Iraq and ends up in Tijuana to lose himself as he feels unfit to reclaim his life. While in Tijuana, he forms a bond with a young Mexican woman searching for her missing brother. Adriana Paz and Luis Alberti complete the cast.

Besides the sequel of “Serial (Bad) Weddings,” Orange Studio has boarded another big-budget, high-concept comedy, “City Hunter,” a French spinoff of the hit 1980s Japanese manga. Lacheau, who’s behind France’s highest-grossing comedies in recent years, notably the “Babysitting” movie franchise and “Alibi.com,” will direct and star in “City Hunter.”