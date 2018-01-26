Nordic Film Market’s Work-in-Progress to Showcase New Films by Odell, Erlingsson, Noer, Stein/Mårlind

Anna Odell’s untitled next project, Michael Noer’s “A Better Life,” Björn Stein, Måns Mårlind’s “Swoon” and Benedikt Erlingsson’s “Woman at War” will be among the 17 features set to be presented as part of the Work-in-Progress section of Goteborg Film Festival’s Nordic Film Market.

Weaving reality and fiction, the untitled Anna Odell feature stars Odell, a provocative Swedish conceptual artist, opposite Mikael Persbrandt (“In A Better World”). Produced by B-Reel Films, the film explores masculin and feminine identity, and marks Odell’s follow up to her feature debut “The Reunion,” a study of ostracism and transgression of social norms. “The Reunion” won prizes at Venice and Stockholm festivals.

Produced by Nordisk Film Production, “A Better Life” is set in 1850s Denmark and tells the tale of an old

farmer, Jens, who must make an unbearable choice in an effort to save his family from starvation. Noer’s feature debut “R,” co-directed by Tobias Lindholm, established him as of Scandinavia’s most sought-after directors. Noer’s latest film, “Papillon,” premiered at Toronto.

“Woman at War” follows a single woman in her late forties who is prepared to risk everything for nature and the untouched highlands until an orphan from Ukraine enters her life. Erlingsson made his feature debut with “Of Horses and Men” which received more than 20 awards around the world including at San Sebastian, Tokyo, Les Arcs, Goteborg, on top of winning 6 Edda Awards, Iceland’s top film awards.

“Swoom” is the latest project by Stein and Mårlind, the writer/director pair behind hit drama series “The Bridge” and “Midnight Sun” as well as “Underworld Awakening” and “Shelter” with Julianne Moore. One of the most ambitious projects set to be pitched at Goteborg, “Swoom” unfolds in an imaginary universe and follows the impossible love story between Ninni and John, the young heirs of two rivaling families who own neighboring amusement parks.

Albin Grenholm (“Midnight Sun”) and Swedish top model and upcoming actress Frida Gustavsson (“Arne Dahl”) star in the lead roles. TrustNordisk has acquired international sales to “Swoom.”

Other anticipated titles set for the work in progress section include Anne Sewitsky’s long-gestated “Queen of Ice,” produced by Maipo Film; Selma Vilhunen’s “Stupid Young Heart,” produced by Finland’s up-and-coming production company Tuffi Films; and Danish actress-turned-director Paprika Steen’s “That Time of Year,” produced by Nordisk Films.

“That Time of Year” is a tragicomedy starring Steen as a woman who does everything in her power to hold together her seemingly perfect family. TrustNordisk handles international sales on the film.

“Stupid Young Heart” centers on the romance between Lenni and Kiira who discover they are expecting a baby early on in their relationship. Lenni, who grew up without a father figure, has nine months to become a man. Vilhunen made her feature debut with “Little Wing” which premiered at Toronto in 2016 and won Best Nordic Film at Goteborg in 2017. Her latest film, the documentary feature “Hobbyhorse

Revolution,” premiered at HotDocs last year.

“Queen of Ice” is a biopic of famed ice skater-turned-Hollywood star Sonja Henie. Ine Wilmann, who toplined Sewitsky’s Sundance-premiering “Homesick,” plays Henie. TrustNordisk handles international sales.

The full lineup of Nordic Film Market’s Work-in-Progress:

“A Better Life,” directed by Michael Noer, Denmark

“Bergman,” directed by Jane Magnusson, Sweden

“Beware of Children,” directed by Dag Johan Haugerud, Norway

“Framling,” directed by Mikel Cee Karlsson, Sweden

“Goliath,” directed by Peter Grönlund, Sweden

“Happy Ending,” directed by Hella Joof, Denmark

“Happy People,” directed by Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm, Denmark

“One Last Deal,” directed by Klaus Haro, Finland

“Phoenix,” directed by Camilla Strøm Henriksen, Norway

“Queen Of Ice,” directed by Anne Sewitsky, Norway

“Stupid Young Heart,” directed by Selma Vilhunen, Finland

“Swoon,” directed by Mans Marlind and Björn Stein, Sweden

“That Time of Year,” directed by Paprika Steen, Denmark

“The Deposit,” directed by Ásthildur Kjartansdóttir, Iceland

“The Human Part,” directed by Juha Lehtola, Finland

“Untitled Anna Odell,” directed by Anna Odell, Sweden

“Woman At War,” directed by Benedikt Erlingsson, Iceland