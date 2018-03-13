You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s ‘Thermodynamics’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fourth Mateo Gil feature world preemieres at Miami Fest

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lucía Faraig

BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017.

“Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and HBO Ibero-American Feature Film showcases.

Starring Vito Sanz, seen in Spaniard Nely Reguera’s (“Maria (and the Others)”) and Berta Vázquez, whose credits include Fernando González Molina’s “Palm Trees in the Snow,” “The Laws of Thermodynamics” is a “scientific” romantic comedy that tries to scrutinize the film genre as well as love relationships according to the quantum theory and especially, the three thermodynamic laws. The analysis includes fake documentary segments.

A former co-scribe of Academy Award winner Alejandro Amenábar (“The Sea Inside”), Gil has presented all his previous films  – thriller “Nobody Knows Anybody,” Western “Blackthorn” and sci-fi thriller “Project Lazarus” – to U.S. audiences via the Miami Festival.

Related

“Documentary is a genre with a very specific scripture. The picture takes advantage of that to deliver a singular take on matters of the heart ,” Gil explained, adding: “The final issue is to freewill. whether it exists or not. Should we feel guilty about what goes wrong in our relationship or should we relax and assume it doesn’t depend on us?”

“The Laws of Thermodynamics” follows Manel, a physicist working on his PhD thesis who accidentally fall in love with Elena, a young model and aspiring actress. Manel’s voiceover guides us through the affair, battling to prove a precise correspondence between the discoveries of Newton and Einstein and the evolution of his love story.

The feature will be made available for streaming on Netflix in all territories outside Spain from Aug. 10, according to platform sources.

“Thermodynamics” will be released at Spanish theaters on April 20 via Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia.

More Film

  • Operation Red Sea review

    China's Media Regulator to Be Given Patriotic Mission

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

  • Netflix Gets Mateo Gil's 'Thermodynamics,'a Miami

    Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil's 'Thermodynamics' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

  • Viacom, Movio Launch Targeted Movie Studio

    Viacom, Movio Launch Targeted Movie Studio Trailers (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

  • Hollywood Uses Mobile Phone Data to

    How Mobile Phones Are Giving Hollywood a Better Understanding of Its Audiences

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

  • Unga Astrid

    Music Box Films Picks Up U.S. Rights to 'Becoming Astrid'

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

  • 'Never Goin' Back' Review

    SXSW Film Review: 'Never Goin' Back'

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

  • LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads

    LevelK, Meta Film Team on Mads Brügger's Feature Debut, 'St. Bernard Syndicate' (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017. “Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad