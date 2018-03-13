Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s ‘Thermodynamics’ (EXCLUSIVE)

BARCELONA — Streaming giant Netflix has acquired international SVOD rights to Mateo Gil’s romantic comedy “The Laws of Thermodynamics,” produced by Zeta Cinema, Atresmedia Cine and On Cinema 2017.

“Thermodynamics” world premieres on April 13 at the 35th Miami Film Festival as one of the fest’s marquee events, competing in the festival’s Knight Competition and HBO Ibero-American Feature Film showcases.

Starring Vito Sanz, seen in Spaniard Nely Reguera’s (“Maria (and the Others)”) and Berta Vázquez, whose credits include Fernando González Molina’s “Palm Trees in the Snow,” “The Laws of Thermodynamics” is a “scientific” romantic comedy that tries to scrutinize the film genre as well as love relationships according to the quantum theory and especially, the three thermodynamic laws. The analysis includes fake documentary segments.

A former co-scribe of Academy Award winner Alejandro Amenábar (“The Sea Inside”), Gil has presented all his previous films – thriller “Nobody Knows Anybody,” Western “Blackthorn” and sci-fi thriller “Project Lazarus” – to U.S. audiences via the Miami Festival.

“Documentary is a genre with a very specific scripture. The picture takes advantage of that to deliver a singular take on matters of the heart ,” Gil explained, adding: “The final issue is to freewill. whether it exists or not. Should we feel guilty about what goes wrong in our relationship or should we relax and assume it doesn’t depend on us?”

“The Laws of Thermodynamics” follows Manel, a physicist working on his PhD thesis who accidentally fall in love with Elena, a young model and aspiring actress. Manel’s voiceover guides us through the affair, battling to prove a precise correspondence between the discoveries of Newton and Einstein and the evolution of his love story.

The feature will be made available for streaming on Netflix in all territories outside Spain from Aug. 10, according to platform sources.

“Thermodynamics” will be released at Spanish theaters on April 20 via Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberia.