Music Box Films Picks Up U.S. Rights to ‘Becoming Astrid’

Music Box Films has acquired U.S. rights to Pernille Fischer Christensen’s “Becoming Astrid” from TrustNordisk.

The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, chronicles the young life of world renowned children’s author Astrid Lindgren, and sheds light on the events and influences that shaped her to become a successful writer, the creator of child heroine Pippi Longstocking. Swedish actress Alba August, who plays the lead role, was one of this year’s Shooting Stars at Berlin. Variety‘s Alissa Simon described the movie as a “gorgeous piece of heritage filmmaking.”

“We are looking forward to bringing the inspiring yet untold story of one of Sweden’s most beloved writers to U.S. audiences,” said Music Box Films president William Schopf.

Other new deals signed by TrustNordisk include Spain through Caramel Films, Poland for Aurora Films and Shoval Film Production in Israel.

“Becoming Astrid” was previously sold to Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DCM), China (DD Dream), Benelux (September Film), Baltics (Estin Film), Russia CIS (Capella film), Czech Republic/Slovakia (Cinemart) and Scandinavia (Nordisk Film).

“Becoming Astrid” is produced by Anna Anthony and Maria Dahlin for Avanti Film and Lars G. Lindström for Nordisk Film Production Sweden. The movie will be released in Sweden in September.