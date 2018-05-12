MK2 Acquires ‘The Sun Ladies’ VR Experience (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based MK2, which has five films competing at Cannes Film Festival, has acquired international sales and French distribution rights to “The Sun Ladies,” a VR experience that world-premiered at Sundance and played at SXSW.

Produced by actor and activist Maria Bello, “The Sun Ladies” is a seven-minute immersive documentary about a troop of Yazidi women fighters. The experience, directed by Celine Tricart and Christian Stephen, features vivid live-action footage captured in Iraq with the Sun Ladies and beautiful animation. The experience was created by Wesley Allsbrook, the artist behind the Emmy-nominated “Dear Angelica VR” experience.

“The Sun Ladies” VR experience follows the personal journey of the captain of the Sun Ladies, Xate Singali, who was a famous singer in Kurdistan and turned into a fearless soldier on the front lines.

“I was astonished by the quality and intensity of Celine’s film when I discovered it in Austin, ‘The Sun Ladies’ definitely stood out from the rest of the selection. We are proud to collaborate with this amazing team to make the experience available to audiences worldwide,” said MK2’s CEO Elisha Karmitz.

“MK2 has a great understanding of the VR medium and their holistic approach of distributing high-quality content alongside opening VR location-based venues all around the world is incredibly smart. We are proud to become part of the family of MK2 VR and couldn’t dream of a better partner for bringing the empowering story of the Sun Ladies to the general public,” said Tricart.

“The Sun Ladies” is being at the Cannes Film Market’s Next innovation hub. The theme of “The Sun Ladies” is the same as Eva Husson’s “Girls of the Sun,” which is world premiering in competition today.

At Next, MK2 Films & VR is also showcasing “Overview,” a roomscale space documentary using images from NASA and awarded Best Educative Experience prize by HTC; Cirque du Soleil’s “Kà: The Battle Within” created by Félix & Paul Studios and “Alteration,” a sci-fi film selected for Tribeca and Venice Film Festivals.