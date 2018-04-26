Michel Hazanavicius Set to Direct ‘The Lost Prince’ with Omar Sy, Berenice Bejo, Francois Damiens

Michel Hazanavicius, the Oscar-winning director of “The Artist” whose latest film “Redoutable” competed at Cannes Film Festival last year, is set to direct “The Lost Prince,” a fantasy-filled family comedy which will star Omar Sy (“Intouchables), François Damiens (“Heartbreaker”) and Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”).

“The Lost Prince” is produced by Philippe Rousselet and Jonathan Blumental. Pathé, Studiocanal and TF1 Films Production are co-producing. Studiocanal also handles international sales and will begin pre-sales at Cannes. Pathé will release the film in France. Shooting will begin July 30.

“The Lost Prince” will star Sy as Djibi, a devoted single father whose life revolves around his beloved 7-year-old daughter Sofia.

Every night as Sofia falls asleep, Djibi takes her into “Storyland”, a fantasy film studio where their extraordinary fairytale adventures come to life starring Djibi in the lead role as the heroic Prince Charming. As Sofia eventually grows out of her father’s stories, she starts making up her own tales with Djibi no longer the heroic lead. As his roles in both the real world and in “Storyland” begin to change, Djibi must find a way to forever remain his daughter’s hero.

“I am so excited to work on this new movie. It is made to be a crowd pleaser for families worldwide to enjoy together,” said Hazanavicius. “I want it to be funny, original and emotional and I am very happy that, for the first time in a long time, I will be able to take my whole family to the premiere!”

“The Lost Prince” seems like the right material for Hazanavicius who has a sweet spot for comedies. Although he has never directed a fantasy film, Hazanavicius also has an eye for sophisticated visual styles. His 2011 black & white silent film “The Artist” won five Oscars and worked well at the box office in France and beyond. Hazanavicius was also successful with his two retro spy comedies “OSS 117: Lost in Rio” and “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spy.”

“The Lost Prince” will mark Hazanavicius’s follow up to “Redoutable,” a comedy-laced romantic film chronicling the tumultuous relationship between iconic French director Jean-Luc Godard and Anne Wiazemsky, set against the backdrop of May 1968 riots in France.

