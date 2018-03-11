Michael Caine: I Won’t Work With Woody Allen Again

British actor won an Oscar for director's 'Hannah and Her Sisters,' also starring Mia Farrow

Michael Caine, who won an Oscar for his role in Woody Allen’s “Hannah and Her Sisters,” has ruled out working with the director again.

In an interview with the Guardian, Caine said he had been “stunned” by the allegation made against Allen by Allen’s adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. She has accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child, which Allen denies.

Caine said: “I am a patron of the NSPCC [National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children] and have very strong views about pedophilia. I can’t come to terms with [the allegation], because I loved Woody and had a wonderful time with him. I even introduced him to Mia [Farrow]. I don’t regret working with him, which I did in complete innocence; but I wouldn’t work with him again, no.”

In 2010, Caine told the Daily Telegraph: “I’m quite a rabid right-winger about pedophilia. If you want to bring back hanging for them then I’m your man. I’ll pull the lever. Don’t get me started on that. I hate it. Hate it.”

Variety has reached out to Allen for comment. He has previously pointed out that the allegation was investigated at the time of the alleged incident and that he was never charged.

“I never molested my daughter – as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago,” Allen said in a statement in January. “When this claim was first made more than 25 years ago, it was thoroughly investigated by both the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of the Yale-New Haven Hospital and New York State Child Welfare. They both did so for many months and independently concluded that no molestation had ever taken place.”

Caine joins a growing number of actors who have appeared in Allen movies but who recently have distanced themselves from him, including Greta Gerwig, Mira Sorvino, Timothée Chalamet, Colin Firth and Rebecca Hall. Others have remained loyal to the director, including Alec Baldwin and Diane Keaton.

