Spain’s Mediapro Group Announces Deal With Spanish Filmmaker Fernando González Molina

One of Spain’s largest media conglomerates, Mediapro Group, has announced the addition of filmmaker and TV director Fernando González Molina to its Globomedia team. The new deal comes hot off the heals of a recently announced pact between the company and one of the Spain’s leading showrunners, Javier Olivares.

For both González and Olivares, working with Globomedia is a return to their roots. Each has enjoyed tremendous individual success throughout their careers, but both credit the company with helping to develop their careers at an early stage.

When his deal was announced, Olivares said of the new job: “Returning to Globomedia is like a homecoming; my both my brother Pablo and I spent many years here. But, above all, I’m excited to work with excellent professionals who share the same passions as myself: Creating series. I think these are exciting times for Spanish fiction and it is an honor that they asked me to join them.”

González echoed that sentiment on Friday in a statement: “I’m happy to be returning to the place where I was given my first opportunities, and to which I owe so much. Globomedia was where I directed my first series and film, and I still have a close emotional link.”

Related Mediapro, Latido Join Mariano Cohn, Fernando Sokolowicz on Gaston Duprat’s ‘Mi Obra Maestra’ (EXCLUSIVE) Netflix to Bow First Spanish Comedy Show, Joaquin Reyes' 'Una y No Más'

He added: “Having the opportunity to develop both TV and film fiction projects with them now is a real luxury and I hope it is the beginning of a lasting and fruitful collaboration.”

In 2015, after a longtime partnership, Mediapro Group purchased Globomedia, one of Spain’s most significant historical producers of high-profile primetime free-to-air drama. Since that time the companies have made significant contributions to the advancement of high-end TV programming both in the country and abroad, buying an equity stake in Daniel Burman’s Burman Office and co-producing projects such as HBO’s “The Young Pope,”, Finnish pubcaster YLE’s “The Paradise” and DirectTV’s “El futbol no es asi.”

In his new role, González will act as a showrunner for the company, helping to develop fiction series from their earliest phases. As part of the agreement, Mediapro Group will also help in developing future cinematic projects for González, who has a clutch of current reported commitments with other comapnies, such as parts two and three of the “Invisible Guardian” film trilogy.

The director’s most recent work has been for the big screen. Last year, he released the first film in the aforementioned trilogy. the nourish crime mystery “The Invisible Guardian,” a documentary on Madrid’s world famous Pride celebration titled “”The Best Day of my Life.” Released December 2015, movie “Palm Trees in the Snow” proved a giant killer, knocking “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” from Spain’s No 1 spot at the box office.

Globomedia CEO Javier Pons expressed his excitement in a statement: “I want to thank Fernando for bringing back to us his talent, his instinct and his sensitivity, which have captivated so many audiences.”