Martin Scorsese to Receive Carrosse d’Or at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight

Martin Scorsese will receive the honorary Carrosse d’Or (Golden Coach) award at this year’s Directors’ Fortnight which will mark the 50th anniversary of the section running parallel to Cannes Film Festival.

Scorsese will be given the award during the opening night of Directors’ Fortnight on May 9. As part of the tribute, “Mean Street, which Scorsese presented at Directors’ Fortnight in 1974, will be screened, followed by a conversation with the filmmaker.

Launched in 2002 by the SFR (the guild of French directors), the Carrosse d’Or honor is awarded to directors boasting “innovative qualities, courage and independent-mindedness of his or her work.”

Scorsese succeeds to Werner Herzog who received the Carrosse d’Or last year. The board of the SRF is headed by Celine Sciamma, Rebecca Zlotowski and Yann Gonzalez.

This 50th edition will be helmed by artistic director Edouard Waintrop who will serve his last year. Paolo Moretti will take over Directors’ Fortnight in 2019.