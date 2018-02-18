You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Magnolia Acquires North American Rights to Pathé's 'Alain Ducasse' Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Gilles de Maistre’s documentary “The Quest of Alain Ducasse,” which will world premiere at Berlin Film Festival’s culinary section on Monday.

Sold by Pathé Intl., the documentary film delivers an intimate portrait of Ducasse, who grew up in the Landes and has become one of the world’s most renowned chefs and culinary mentors. De Maistre followed Ducasse for nearly two years while he travelled the world to search for the perfect flavors and ingredients. Ducasse owns 23 restaurants across the globe and has a totla of 18 Michelin stars; he has also built schools.

The Berlinale premiere of the film, which will be attended by De Maistre and Ducasse, will be followed by a lavish dinner.

The film was produced by Outside Film. De Maistre’s credits include “Le petit cri,” which was nominated for a Cesar award.

Pathe’s EFM slate includes “Blessed Virgin,” Paul Verhoeven’s follow up to Oscar-nominated “Elle.”

