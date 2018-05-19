Luc Besson Accused of Rape by Actress in France

A young actress who has worked with Luc Besson on two movies has filed a complaint with the police accusing the “Valerian“ director of raping her earlier this week, a French news outlet reported Saturday.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, confirmed to Variety that she had filed the complaint, which was first reported by Europe 1.

Police have declined to comment. The actress told Variety that the incident, which she described as a “violent sexual assault,” happened last Thursday, May 10, following a meeting with the director at Bristol Hotel near the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Besson could not be reached by Variety, but his legal representative confirmed to Variety that the French director “categorically denied all the accusations made against him.”

Rumors of sexual misconduct against Besson have been swirling since the emergence of the #MeToo movement. So far in France, not a single high-profile figure of the French film industry has been brought low as part of the movement. Besides cultural barriers, the outing of public figures has also been made difficult because of France’s strict libel laws.

