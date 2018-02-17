Liev Schreiber and Other ‘Isle of Dogs’ Cast Attend Studio Babelsberg Night in Berlin

Several members of the voice-cast of Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” attended Studio Babelsberg Night at Berlin’s Soho House on Friday, including Liev Schreiber, Yojiro Noda, Kunichi Nomura and Roman Coppola. The party was hosted by Babelsberg CEO Charlie Woebcken and COO Christoph Fisser, partnering with Canada Goose and Variety. Babelsberg co-produced the film, which opened the Berlin Film Festival.

Other guests included “Isle of Dogs” producer Jeremy Dawson, directors Roland Emmerich (“Independence Day”), Katja von Garnier (“Ostwind”), Feo Aladag (“When We Leave”), Jan-Ole Gerster (“Oh Boy”), and Detlev Buck (“Bibi & Tina”), and actors Sverrir Gudnason (“Borg McEnroe”), Daniel Brühl (“Entebbe”), Matthias Schweighoefer (“Resistance”) and Elyas M’Barek (“Fack ju Göhte 3 “).

Woebcken said: “We are very proud that this year’s opening film ‘Isle of Dogs’ is a Studio Babelsberg co-production — another successful collaboration with Wes Anderson’s amazing team after ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel.’ We are particularly happy for the talented German crews and filmmakers, who get the attention they deserve with international co-productions like this.”

Liev Schreiber, Yojiro Noda, Kunichi Nomura (Photo courtesy of Studio Babelsberg)

Filmmaker Roland Emmerich, Studio Babelsberg COO Christoph Fisser (Photo courtesy of Studio Babelsberg)

Felicitas Rombold, Daniel Brühl (Photo courtesy of Studio Babelsberg)

Matthias Schweighoefer (Photo courtesy of Studio Babelsberg)