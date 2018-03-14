LGBT Specialist TLA Acquires Slamdance Movie ‘M/M’ (EXCLUSIVE)

LGBT movie distributor TLA Releasing has confirmed the acquisition of U.S., U.K. and French rights to Slamdance entry “M/M.” The deal was inked by Adam Silver, acquisition manager of TLA, and Xavier Henry-Rashid of Film Republic, which is handling world rights.

Silver described the drama as “a wild, sexy and challenging film” and “a perfect representation of an exciting new wave of forward-thinking Queer Cinema.” The French release will be handled by TLA’s sister company, Optimale Films.

Other titles on the TLA slate include Portuguese bipoic “Al Berto” and “poetic” Thai film “Malila: The Farewell Flower.”

As previously announced, “M/M” was acquired for Germany, Austria and Switzerland by Axel Schmidt’s Pro-Fun Media during the European Film Market in Berlin.

The film, the debut of Canadian-born, Berlin-based writer-director Drew Lint, was produced by Karen Harnisch of Film Forge Productions, the Toronto-based production company behind the Cannes Critics’ Week title “Sleeping Giant.” “M/M” stars Antoine Lahaie (Matthew) and Nicolas Maxim Endlicher (Matthias).

The film tells the story of Matthew, a young Canadian new to Berlin. “He’s come to make a fresh start, but he feels the isolation of living in a strange city. When he meets Matthias, he is entranced. Beautiful and charismatic, Matthias is everything Matthew wants to be,” according to a statement.

“Soon Matthew’s interest escalates, becoming an obsession. He begins to transform himself to embody the object of his desire, cutting his hair, getting new clothes. When Matthias gets into a motorcycle accident, the opportunity is too perfect. Matthew is Matthias. In a coma in the hospital, Matthias’ waking life, dreams and memories blur. Where the real ends, the artificial begins.”