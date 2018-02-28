Darren Aronofsky, Barry Levinson, Alexandre Desplat to Attend r7al, a New Film Festival in Switzerland

Directors Darren Aronofsky (“Black Swan,” “Mother!”), Barry Levinson (“Rain Man”), Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”), Susanne Bier (“The Night Manager”), Thomas Vinterberg (“Festen”) and Hugh Hudson (“Chariots of Fire”) will be among those speaking at the first edition of r7al, a film festival to be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from March 24 to 28.

Other guests at r7al (it stands for Rencontres 7e Art Lausanne) include Alexandre Desplat, the Oscar-nominated composer of “The Shape of Water,” music-video director Tim Pope, “Live Earth” producer Kevin Wall, author Stephen Apkon (“The Age of the Image”), and actresses Fanny Ardant, Valeria Golino and Lea Seydoux. Actress Rossy de Palma (“Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown”) will be interviewed for an event hosted by Kering’s Women in Motion.

A round-table event held in association with Women’s Business Society will be attended by producers Anne-Dominique Toussaint and Pauline Gigax, actress Aïssa Maïga, virtual-reality entrepreneur Caecilia Charbonnier, entrepreneur Nicole Schwab, and Brigitte Violier, managing director of Hotel de Ville in Crissier, one the best restaurants in the world.

The non-competitive event was founded by Lausanne-born actor/director Vincent Perez, with the support of Thierry Frémaux, the general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, and Frédéric Maire, president of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), and director of the Swiss Film Archive. Frémaux, who is also director of the Institut Lumière de Lyon, will speak at the event.

In a statement, Perez said: “My unbridled passion for cinema developed while growing up in Lausanne. This passion gave my life its meaning. Now, many years later as an actor, photographer and director, I want to share this passion with the public by creating an innovative cinematic event in Lausanne – a city that has become an important European hub.”

He said it would be an “international rendezvous to think about and experience cinema.” It would also include “conversations with renowned directors, actors, producers, composers, authors and other industry professionals.”

The event would be “an opportunity to discover or rediscover great films and movie classics thanks to a rich program screened throughout the city, presented by filmmakers and actors.”

Finally, it would present “a selection of the year’s notable virtual-reality films and the latest immersive experiences and technologies, coupled with talks by leading experts in the field.”

Around 40 films will be screened across six movie theaters at the first edition, which will include a tribute to the movies of New Hollywood filmmakers.