LevelK Sells Tribeca Entry ‘St. Bernard Syndicate’ to U.S., China (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. distribution outfit Uncork’d Entertainment and China’s DDDream have picked up Mads Brügger’s Tribeca prize-winner “St. Bernard Syndicate” from LevelK.

A cross-cultural comedy, “St. Bernard Syndicate” follows two Danish entrepreneurs (Frederik Cilius, Rasmus Bruun) in their ’30s who launch a breeding center for St. Bernard dogs in China, hoping to make a fortune. The film takes place in Chongqing, a huge metropolis in southwest China and the hub of China’s ambitious Belt and Road regional development scheme.

“This is our second deal with LevelK and we are very happy to be working with them again. ‘St. Bernard Syndicate’ is an excellent and original new comedy that we look forward to bringing to the audiences across North America”, said Keith Leopard, president of Uncork’d Entertainment.

Brügger previously directed “The Ambassador,” which played at IDFA at Sundance, and “The Red Chapel,” which won Sundance’s World Cinema Jury Prize in 2010.

“St. Bernard Syndicate” was produced by Jakob Høgel (“I Am William”) and Emilie Lebech Kaae (“Swinger”) for Meta Film. It was released by United International Pictures in Scandinavia on May 10.