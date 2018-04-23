LevelK Acquires Mairi Cameron’s Australian Sexy Thriller ‘The Second’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Denmark-based LevelK has acquired international sales rights to Australian filmmaker Mairi Cameron’s sexy psychological thriller, ”The Second” which recently world premiered at Gold Coast Film Festival.

“The Second,” which marks the first Original feature ordered by streaming service Stan, stars Rachel Blake (“Sleeping Beauty”), Susie Porter (“Hounds of Love”) and Vince Colosimo (“Chopper”).

“The Second” follows a successful author riding high on the international acclaim of her first book, a sexually explicit autobiography. While preparing her second novel, the author’s best friend and muse reappears in her life and threatens to reveal the dark secret behind the memoir’s provenance, sparking an incendiary tale of sex, lies and betrayal.

Ordered by streaming service Stan, “The Second” was produced by Leanne Tonkes and writer/producer Stephen Lance at Australian company Sense and Centsability and Dust Bunny Productions. Screen Queensland, Mind Blowing World, and The Post Lounge co-financed the film. LevelK will start selling the film at Cannes.

Cameron’s 1999 short film “Milk” was presented as part of Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation and won prizes at Palm Springs and Bilbao. It was pre-selected for an Academy Award.

LevelK’s Cannes slate also includes “Heavy Trip,” Jukka Vidgren and Juuso Laatio’s Finnish comedy about the lead singer of an unknown heavy metal band ’Impaled Rektum’, is forced to overcome his fears and lead the band to the hottest metal festival of Norway. The film was produced by by Making Movies.