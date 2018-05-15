Le Pacte’s Comedies ‘Our Happy Holiday,’ ‘The Freshmen’ Lure Cannes Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: DENIS MANIN

Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market.

“The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and turned out to be a critical and commercial success in France and abroad.

Le Pacte hosted four market screenings for the film at Cannes and has now sold it to Italy (Movies inspired), Canada (Eye Steel Film), Switzerland (Filmcoopi), Austria (Thimfilm) and Benelux (Athena), Colombia, Peru and Ecuador (Cineplex), Central America (Cinepolis).

Camille Neel, Le Pacte’s head of international sales, said Lilti’s last film, “Irreplaceable” sold 1.6 million admissions in France and 1.2 million abroad. “Lilti has become popular among foreign buyers thanks to his great track record — both ‘Hippocrate” and ‘Irreplaceable’ have been successful,” said Neel, adding that Lilti has been using his previous experience as a doctor to give depth to his characters.”

Related

“The Freshmen” centers on Antoine, a young man who is about to start his first year of medical school for the third time, and Benjamin, a new freshman who has just graduated from high school. In a fiercely competitive environment, the two students try to adapt and find a middle ground between despair and hope.

Lacoste, who’s in Cannes with Christophe Honoré’s competition player “Sorry Angel,” stars in “The Freshmen” opposite William Lebghil’s “((Girl)Friend)”.

“The Freshmen” was produced by 31 Juin Films and Les Films du Parc. Le Pacte will give “The Freshmen” a large release on 400 copies on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, “Our Happy Holidays,” which marks Cassir’s directorial debut, follows Marion and Ben, a couple born on Tinder who decide on a whim to go on a summer trip together. But it turns out that they have different ideas of what a dream holiday should look like.

Le Pacte has pre-sold the film to Canada (Axia Films), Russia (World Vision), Greece (Feelgood), Taiwan (Swallowing) and Benelux (Athena).

The gag-ladden film stars well-known French actors Camille Chamoux (“Love is Dead”), Jonathan Cohen “(Girl)Friend”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent!”) and Jeremy Elkaim (“Declaration of War”).

“Our Happy Holidays” was produced by Michael Gentile at Paris-based The Film which has Marie Monge’s “Treat Me Like Fire” playing at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight. As with “The Freshmen,” Le Pacte will give “Our Happy Holidays” a fairly large release on 350 prints. The French release is expected around March, following the Alpes d’Huez comedy film festival.

Neel said buyers have responded to these two French movies because they boast strong marketing and concepts, and are comedies with universal themes.

Le Pacte has four films at Cannes: A.B Shawky’s Egyptian drama “Yomeddine,” David Robert Mitchell’s “Under The Silver Lake,” Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman” and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters.”

More Film

  • Le Pacte's Comedies 'Our Happy Holiday,'

    Le Pacte's Comedies 'Our Happy Holiday,' 'The Freshmen' Lure Cannes Buyers (EXCLUSIVE)

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

  • Actress Emilia Clarke poses for photographers

    Emilia Clarke on 'Solo' Director Shake-Up, 'Game of Thrones' Final Season

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

  • 'Asako I & II' Review

    Cannes Film Review: 'Asako I & II” (Netetemo Sametemo)

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

  • A Saudi man attends the inaugration

    IMAX Partners With Vox Cinemas on Screens in Saudi Arabia

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

  • GreenSlate Indiepay

    Forest Road, GreenSlate Partnering on Entertainment Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

  • Rami Malek Dazzles as Freddie Mercury

    Rami Malek Dazzles as Queen's Freddie Mercury in First ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Trailer

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

  • Andrea Iervolino

    'Waiting for the Barbarians' Getting Financed by AMBI Media Group (EXCLUSIVE)

    Le Pacte has closed a flurry of deals to major markets on a pair of buzzed-about French comedies, Patrick Cassir’s “Our Happy Holiday” and Thomas Lilti’s “The Freshmen” at Cannes’s film market. “The Freshmen” reteams Lilti with French actor Vincent Lacoste who toplined “Hippocrate,” Lilti’s feature debut which world premiered at Cannes’s Critics Week and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad