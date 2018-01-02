You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jesper Ganslandt’s ‘Jimmie’ to Open Rotterdam Film Festival

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Copyright Emil Wesolowski

Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR).

Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016.

Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to go on a journey with his father to a safer land, leaving his mother at home in Sweden. Ganslandt said in interviews that “Jimmie” is inspired by real accounts of refugees living away from home and is meant to give audiences a child’s perspective on the refugee crisis in the Mediterranean.

“Jimmie” marks Ganslandt’s fourth film, following “Falkenberg Farewell,” “The Ape” which played at Toronto Film Festival and “Blondie” which played at Venice Days (along with “The Ape”).

Reacting to the selection of “Jimmie” on opening night, Ganslandt said the “film has been both the most challenging film and the most cross boundary project (he has) ever worked on.”

“The fact that Rotterdam, known for selecting films which traverse into new, ground-breaking territory, has chosen Jimmie to kick off the festival makes it the perfect location for the film’s world premiere, added the director.

“Jimmie” is produced by Juan Pablo Libossart, Hedvig Lundgren and Jesper Kurlandsky at Fasad. The movie has been backed by the Swedish Film Institute.

TriArt Film will release the film in April in Sweden, following its local premiere at Goteborg Film Festival later this month.

Rotterdam will take place Jan. 24 to Feb.4.

More Film

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Wolf C. Hartwig, Producer of Sam Peckinpah's 'Cross of Iron,' Dies at 98

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

  • Black Panther Deadpool

    Poll: Which 2018 Superhero Movie Are You Most Excited About?

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Peggy Cummins, Star of 'Gun Crazy,' Dies at 92

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

  • Fifty Shades Freed Trailer

    Anastasia Steele Finds Out She's Pregnant in New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

  • Jesper Ganslandt's 'Jimmie' to Open Rotterdam

    Jesper Ganslandt's 'Jimmie' to Open Rotterdam Film Festival

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

  • 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Tops

    'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Sprints to Top of Social Media Buzz

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

  • 'Jumanji' Box Office Overtakes 'Last Jedi'

    Box Office: 'Jumanji' Overtakes 'The Last Jedi' for First Time on New Year's Day

    Jesper Ganslandt’s Swedish drama “Jimmie” is set to open the 35th edition of Rotterdam International Film Festival (IFFR). Currently in post-production, the film won the Eurimages Lab Project Award at Haugesund Film Festival in 2016. Starring Ganslandt and his son Hunter, “Jimmie” is told through the eyes of a 4-year old boy who has to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad