Jean-Luc Godard to Adapt ‘The Image Book’ Into Traveling Exhibit; Star in ‘A Vendredi Robinson’ (EXCLUSIVE)

French New Wave icon Jean-Luc Godard is set to adapt his latest film, “The Image Book,” which is competing at Cannes Film Festival into an exhibit in Paris, Madrid, New York and Singapore.

The roadshow tour is being produced by the team behind the film, Fabrice Aragno at Casa Azul and Mitra Farahani at Ecran Noir Productions.

Aragno told Variety that both Casa Azul and Ecran Noir Productions are currently in talks with the Beaubourg museum in Paris, Arte Reina Sofía in Paris, and the National Gallery in Singapore.

The installation will spread over 500 to 600 square meters and will break down the images of Godard’s film to deliver an interactive experience. “Those who will discover the exhibit will walk through a forest of images and sounds,” explained Aragno, who compared “The Image Book” to Pablo Picasso’s “Guernica.” “Except that ‘Guernica’ related to one historical chapter, whereas ‘The Image Book’ reflects on 200 years of history and gives some insight on today’s world,” added the producer.

Meanwhile, Godard, who seldom acts in films, will star in “A Vendredi Robinson,” which Farahani will direct. The film will center on a correspondence between Godard and Ebrahim Golestan, the Iranian filmmaker and literary figure. The film is being produced by Casa Azul and Ecran Noir Productions.

Farahani previously directed two documentaries, including “Fifi Howls From Happiness” about provocative artist Bahman Mohassess. “A Vendredi Robinson” is being backed by Arte, the Franco-German network.

Besides “A Vendredi Robinson,” Casa Azul and Ecran Noir Productions’s joint slate also includes “Le Lac” (“The Lake”), a drama starring Clotilde Courau and Bernard Stamm, a well-known French sailor.

“The Image Book” will world premiere on Friday. Wild Bunch is handling international sales.