Italy’s RAI Cinema Joins Lionsgate’s GlobalGate

Nick Vivarelli

Isabella Ferrari, Paolo Del Brocco'Euphoria' premiere, 71st Cannes Film Festival, France - 15 May 2018
CREDIT: Pietro Coccia/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

Italy’s RAI Cinema has joined Lionsgate’s local-language film consortium GlobalGate, becoming its twelfth partner.

The film arm of Italian pubcaster RAI is currently the country’s top distributor with a 15% market share, thanks to recent hits such as Gabriele Muccino’s ensemble dramedy “A casa tutti bene” which recently grossed more than $11 million. They are co-producers of five Italian titles in the Cannes Official Selection, including Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman,” which screens in competition today, and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro,” and are also a co-producer of Asghar Farhadi’s fest opener “Everybody Knows.”

GlobalGate, which is co-founded and headed by Paul Presburger, William Pfeiffer and Clifford Werber, was launched by Lionsgate two years ago to produce and distribute local-language films in markets around the world to capitalize on the fact that the market share of local-language films is expanding.

In a statement the three GlobalGate honchos praised Italy’s “legendary film culture” and said they were proud to have RAI join the GolbalGate fold  “as we together deliver premium intellectual property to Italian producers, filmmakers, and talent for commercial and distinctive Italian films that will soon result.” “We are also eager to adapt and produce RAI’s iconic stories as local-language films in other key territories around the world,” they added.

Rai Cinema and Lionsgate have a longstanding close rapport, teaming up recently on Hollywood thriller “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” a sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s “Sicario.” Pic reunites Benicio Del Toro and Josh Brolin, with Italy’s Stefano Sollima helming. 

Rai Cinema chief executive Paolo Del Brocco has recently underlined the increase in international co-productions on his slate.

Del Brocco (pictured, right) in the statement said the partnership would “support Italian independent producers and amplify the possibility to realize film adaptations in Italy.” 

He also went on to note that it will “support the promotion of Italian creativity on the world stage, sharing our stories for possible adaptation as local-language films with Globalgate’s prestigious international partners.”

The other GlobalGate partners are Televisa (Mexico), Gaumont (France), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Tobis (Germany), Belga (Benelux), TME (Turkey), Kadokawa (Japan), Lotte (Korea), Cine Colombia (Colombia), and Paris Filmes (Brazil).

