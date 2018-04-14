International Tributes Pour In for Milos Forman

The death of Milos Forman has triggered tributes to the iconic two-time Oscar-winning director from the film community in many parts of the world.

Homages to the Czech-born filmmaker, who won Academy Awards for “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” in 1975 and “Amadeus” in 1984, began springing up on social media after Forman’s death in the U.S. on Friday, after a brief illness, was revealed by his wife, Martina.

Former Cannes president Gilles Jacob described Foreman as the “only director who went from the Czech New Wave (‘Black Peter’) to big American films which won flurries of Oscars (‘Amadeus’). Immense body of work. He loved beer, tennis, Cannes, he spoke the truth, that’s all. Milos will remain dear in my heart,” Jacob tweeted in French.

Actor Antonio Banderas also paid tribute to Forman. “Milos Forman has left us. Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition,” wrote Banderas.

British director/writer Edgar Wright (“Baby Driver”) said Forman has “a tremendous filmography that documented the rebel heart and human spirit.”

American writer-producer Larry Karaszewski, who made two films (including “Larry Flynt”) with Forman, said the filmmaker was “our friend and our teacher. He was a master filmmaker – no one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behavior. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure. Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter.”