Indie Sales Acquires Annecy-Bound Brazilian Animated Tale ‘Tito and the Birds’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based Indie Sales (“My Life as a Zucchini,”” Another Day of Life”) has acquired “Tito and the Birds,” the Brazilian animated family tale directed by Gustavo Steignberg (“The End of the Line”), Gabriel Bitar (“Cidade Cinza”), and André Catoto (“Say I Am Only Seventeen”), which will world premiere at Annecy International Film Festival.

The film follows the journey of Tito, a shy 10-year-old boy who lives with his mother. One day, a pandemic starts spreading, making people sick and transforming them. The 10-year-old realizes, based on his missing father’s past research, that there may be a way to utilize the local pigeon population and their songs to create a cure for the disease. Tito sets off to find a cure and find his father again, along with his own identity.

The original score is composed by Gustavo Kurlat and Binho Feffer, who are known scoring the “The Boy and The World,” the Oscar-nominated Brazilian feature which won Annecy’s Crystal Award in 2014.

The animation of “Tito and the Birds was created by Brazilian Split Studio, the outfit behind hit Brazilian shows and films, such as “Turma da Monica,” “Sítio do Pica-pau Amarelo” and mostly recently, “Wee Boom.”

Indie Sales, the outfit founded and headed by Nicolas Eschbach, has become an animation specialist. Indie Sales received the award for Best European Distributor of the Year at Cartoon Movie in 2015. The company previously sold the Oscar- and Golden Globe-nominated “My Life as a Zucchini” to more than 80 territories, and is now handling “Another Day of Life” which will world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in the official selection.

“Our experience on ‘Zucchini’ has shown that author-driven animation has a strong international potential (…) when the budget, commercial potential and targeted audience match the ambition and assets of the creative team,” said Martin Gondre, Indie Sales’s marketing and festivals manager.

Gondre added that the company is always eager to work “with new authors, and have the opportunity to bring them to the world for the first time. “‘Tito and the Birds’ is a perfect festival title which will surely travel.”

Eleanor Coleman, head of animation and new media acquisitions at Indie Sales, said “Tito and the Birds” was driven by “vibrant animation talent” who created a “bold, ambitious, artistically top notch” feature.

“It’s a universal story exploring the current fear epidemic in our contemporary world with very poignant insight, sure to hit home with kids and their families across the globe,” said Coleman, adding that it was a “real treat to be working with such wonderful Brazilian creative partners” at Annecy where Brazilian animation will be celebrated this year.

“Tito and the Birds” was produced by Gustavo Steinberg at Sao Paulo-based Bits Productions, and exec produced by Felipe Sabino and Daniel Greco whose credits include “2096: A Story of Love and Fury” which won the Crystal Award at Annecy in 2013.

“Tito and the Birds” will be released by Europa Filmes in Brazil during the second semester of 2018.