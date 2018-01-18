Indie Sales Acquires Claus Drexel’s Political Documentary ‘America’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Claus Drexel’s politically engaged documentary feature “America,” the helmer’s anticipated follow up to “On the Edge of the World.”

“America” unfolds in November 2016, when the United States was about to elect its new president. Drexel traveled to Arizona and zoomed in on folks living on the margins of society one month before and after the election of Donald Trump. Through the film, Drexel has underprivileged Arizona locals share their hopes and fears.

Indie Sales described the documentary as a “vertiginous dive in the heart of the United States.” The company will kick off sales at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema, which kicks off Thursday in Paris.

For “America,” Drexel re-teamed with cinematographer Sylvain Leser, with whom he worked on “On the Edge of the World,” which explored the lives of homeless people in Paris.

Set to be released in France by Diaphana on March 14, “America” boasts an original score by Ibrahim Maalouf (“Yves-Saint-Laurent,” “In the Forests of Siberia”).

Now in post-production, “America” is produced by Laurent Lavolé with his Paris-based outfit Gloria Films, the banner behind Sonia Kronlund’s “Nothingwood.” Arte is co-producing the documentary.