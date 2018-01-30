Paul Robinson Replaces Sergi Reitg as Imira Entertainment CEO

MADRID — International media executive Paul Robinson is replacing Sergi Reitg as CEO of Imira Entertainment, the top Spanish kids-family content distributor-producer, part of India’s Toonz Media Group.

Since the launch of Imira in 2003, Reitg has achieved several milestones, building a company to leading international status, successfully navigating Spain’s financial crisis from 2008 which savaged the local animation sector, and capitalizing on new digital distribution revenues in Spain and especially in Latin America, as well as the growing demand from new channels for content.

“Sergi Reitg has decided this is ideal moment to leave on a high before planning his next venture,” Imira said Tuesday in a statement.

His immediate plans are to take a break from the day-to-day demands of building and running a TV distribution and co-production operation, after which he will communicate his plans in the industry,”

With a large kids experience under his belt, having held senior executive positions at The Walt Disney Company, NBC Universal and the BBC, Robinson will lead Imira forward as it angles to make the next stage of its growth within the global kids and family entertainment industry.

Robinson “will both ensure a smooth transition as well as enhance even further Imira’s growing global distribution business,” Imira promised.

In Spain, Imira has strong relationships with core TV operators, including pubcasters TV3 and RTVE and Telefonica’s paybox Movistar +, as well as global players such as Disney, Viacom and Turner.

Over the last year, the company has added deals with Netflix, HBO and other digital and mobile platforms around the globe, increasing its titles’ visibility to audiences worldwide.

Acquired by Toonz in 2015, Imira’s last financial year achieved record incomes in its 15-year history, increasing sales revenues by 20% compared to the previous financial exercise, the company confirmed on Tuesday.