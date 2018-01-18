Agnes Varda Sets Off to New Film Journey With MK2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Rolling off an honorary Oscar and worldwide acclaim for “Faces Places,” iconic French auteur Agnes Varda is re-teaming with MK2 for her next untitled documentary project, which she will co-direct with Didier Rouget.

Described by MK2 as an “unpredictable documentary” from a “fascinating storyteller,” Varda’s next film will shed light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls “cine-writing,” traveling from Rue Daguerre in Paris to Los Angeles and Beijing.

“Agnès Varda says curiosity and desire to create are endless and very catching. This new project really is about transmission,” said Rosalie Varda, the director’s daughter, who is producing the documentary at Paris-based banner Ciné Tamaris.

MK2 will start pre-selling the highly-anticipated documentary project at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous With French Cinema, which kicks off Thursday in Paris. MK2 recently acquired worldwide rights to the library of films directed by Varda and Jacques Demy, and now represents Varda’s entire body of work, said Juliette Schrameck, managing director of MK2 Films.

“This new documentary, which is also a very unique and personal masterclass, gives her own vision of her art and will certainly fascinate all the cinema lovers in the world,” said Schrameck, who added that the documentary would include a flurry of special guests.

Rouget has been a close collaborator of Varda’s for decades, starting with “Jacquot” in 1991. He was the cinematographer on “The Gleaners & I,” which competed at Cannes and went on to win a bevy of awards, including a European Film Award.

The documentary is currently in production (pictured is an exclusive first still) and is expected to be delivered in the spring.

Varda’s last film, “Faces Places,” which she co-directed with the artist JR, played at Cannes and Toronto, among many other festivals, and won Toronto’s People’s Choice Award.