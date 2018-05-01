You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support

Fund double aids for development

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Quirino Awards

BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work.

Amounts may look small: There are sufficient, however, for animators in much of Latin America a significant amount of time and cost coverage to develop project.

The new incentives follow on a work session at the 1st Quirino Awards for Ibero-American animation, won by Mexico’s “Ana and Bruno” (pictured), which took place in April on the Canary Island of Tenerife. Attended by industry body reps, the session debated a package of possible incentives for the region’s animation industry which is beginning to build, sometimes energetically, though from a low-base, especially in Spain, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

Presented to Caci, the umbrella org of state-sector Ibero-America film and TV agencies, the new measures were unveiled at Spain’s Malaga Festival. Ibermedia has financed “barely a dozen” animated movies among the 800 features receiving aid over the last 20 years, Ibermedia head Elena Vilardell told Variety.

Related

Ibermedia did have development support systems for animation. But the caps were low, just $15,000 per work, and technical requirements made them hard to access.

“This is a great news, fruit of a many-months work. It will undoubtedly deliver a boost to Ibero-American animation targeting global market. Recent success, mainly in family films, make us to be optimistic,” said Carlos Biern, president of the Spanish Federation of Animation Producers (Diboos).

Of recent titles, Spain’s “Tad, The Lost Explorer” has hit about $50 million in global box office, half made outside Spain, which Mexico’s “Un gallo con muchos huevos” is the seventh highest-grossing foreign-language movie in the U.S. in the last five years earning $9.1 million Stateside.

“Animation projects require far costlier development, give the singularity of animation,” José Iñesta, director of Mexico’s Pixelatl Animation Fest, pointed out.

Ibermedia’s bigger animation development support kicks in from first quarter next year.

More Film

  • Ibermedia Doubles Push Doubling Aids For

    Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

  • Cannes Market: Indian Silent Film 'White'

    Cannes Market: Indian Silent Film 'White' Offers Rape Survivor Tales

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    ‘Citizen Harvey’ Documentary on Weinstein Scandal Headed for Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

  • Purin Fund Expands in Spring Funding

    South East Asia's Purin Fund Expands in Spring Funding Round

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

  • Thessaloniki Goes to Cannes, Bringing Greek

    Thessaloniki Goes to Cannes, Bringing Greek and Balkan Talents

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

  • avengers infinity war

    ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

  • Jennifer Hudson The Voice

    Film News Roundup: Jennifer Hudson Sings Title Anthem for Ruth Bader Ginsburg Documentary

    BARCELONA— Ibermedia, the multi-million dollar pan-regional fund which is a financial lifeline for many for films in Latin America, is finally getting serious about animation. As announced at Spain’s Málaga Film Festival, a showcase for Spanish-language cinema, the Ibero-American fund has allotted $200,000 for animation work development, as $30,000 per work. Amounts may look small: […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad