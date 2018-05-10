LevelK’s SXSW Player ‘Heavy Trip,’ ‘Word of God’ Set for U.S. Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Martin Dam Kristensen

Music Box Films’s genre label Doppelgänger Releasing and Germany’s Ascot Elite have acquired U.S. and German distribution rights, respectively, to Finnish back metal comedy “Heavy Trip” from LevelK.

The film, which had its world premiere at SXSW, follows Turo, a musician from a small village in Northern Finland who takes his undiscovered heavy metal band on an eventful road trip to play at Norway’s biggest heavy metal music festival. The band went on to become the famed Finnish group Impaled Rektum. The movie stars Johannes Holopainen, Minka Kuustonen and Ville Tiihonen.

“We’ve been on the hunt for something a little different for Doppelgänger Releasing,” said Lisa Holmes of Music Box Films/Doppelgänger Releasing. “’Heavy Trip’ is such a fun combination of humor, heart and of course, heavy metal that we couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring this to American audiences.”

Ascot Elite Entertainment CEO Stephan Giger said the movie was a “blast” and “crowd-pleaser.” “Every once in a while, you come across a story so fresh, unique and crazy, you can’t take this constant grin off your face,” said Giger.

The deals were negotiated between Lauren Valmadre, LevelK sales manager, Holmes and Giger.

“Heavy Trip” was produced by Kai Nordberg & Kaarle Aho for Making Movies with a budget of €3.1 million ($3.6 million). It was financed by Finnish Film Foundation, YLE & Film Camp. Scanbox Entertainment released the film in Scandinavia in March.

Another LevelK title, Henrik Ruben Genz’s (“The Killing”) Danish drama-comedy “Word of God” has been acquired by U.S. distributor Dark Star.

Based on the best-selling Danish book by the same name, “Word of God” stars the renowned Swedish singer Lisa Nilsson and Danish actor Søren Malling. It portrays a family’s life in suburbia and the madness that lurks behind their curtains when the patriarch decides to write his memoirs and considers calling them “Mein Kampf.”

“‘Word of God’ is a very unique snapshot of an oddball family. Highlighted by spectacular performances, sharp dialogue and brilliant cinematography; the film takes audiences on a roller-coaster through the full spectrum of emotions,” said Michael Repsch, president of Dark Star Pictures.

The film was produced by Signe Leick Jensen and Morten Kaufmann at Toolbox Film, in co-production with Deluca Film and with production funding from the Danish Film Institute. Scanbox Entertainment helmed the distribution in Scandinavia.

Dark Star plans to release “Word of God” theatrically this winter.

